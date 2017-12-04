It's time to update your iPhone

It's time to update the software on your iPhone again.

Apple released iOS 11.2 over the weekend -- instead of on Tuesday as it normally does -- and it includes a bug fixes for an issue that was causing some iPhones to crash. It also offers new features for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Those devices all now support faster wireless charging capabilities, which means you won't have to leave your phone on a wireless charging pad as long as you did previously.

Also, support for Apple Pay Cash is included in the update and will be available for all iPhones and iPads from the iPhone 5s and newer to the iPad mini 2 and newer. Apple Pay Cash works like Venmo and allows you to send and receive money from friends. Cash can be transferred to your bank or stored on a digital card on your phone for mobile payments. The feature isn't yet active but should be any day now.

You can update your phone by navigating to Settings > General > Update.