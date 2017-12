The Italian clothing brand's art director Oliviero Toscani is famed for his controversial images, from a newborn baby with its umbilical cord still attached to three human hearts with "white," "black" and "yellow" written on each. He left Benetton in 2000 after 18 years, but is back with a new "Integration" ad campaign showing children from around the world in a classroom. "The future will hang on how, and to what extent, we use our intelligence to integrate with others and to overcome fear," Toscani said in an online statement last week.