So much for the iPhone X being the best phone ever. At least according to Consumer Reports.

The influential publication just released its full review of the $1,000 device, and concludes that Samsung's latest smartphones, and even the cheaper iPhone 8 series, are better options for most people.

"Taken as a complete package, this phone ranked a bit lower than Samsung's S8, S8+, and Note8, mainly because of their superior battery life," Consumer Reports said. "But many longtime iPhone users aren't interested in switching to Android, so the real question for them is whether to save a few bucks — or, actually, a couple hundred — and go with an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus instead."

Consumer Reports scores the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 highest in its rankings, each with an overall score of 81 out of 100. The Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S7, LG G6 and iPhone X were each given an overall score of 80.

Consumer Reports said the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were "more resistant to breaking" in its tests than the iPhone X, and added that consumers will appreciate the "familiar Home button."

The iPhone X received praise for Face ID, which worked well in Consumer Reports' tests, as well as the advanced cameras and display.

Read the full report from Consumer Reports.