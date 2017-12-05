Microsoft CFO praises Google's cloud and its chief: 'She's always been a winner'

Microsoft finance chief Amy Hood was complimentary of Google's cloud computing unit on Tuesday, and had particularly flattering words for CEO Diane Greene.

Speaking at the 2017 Wells Fargo Tech Summit in Utah, Hood said that Microsoft has been seeing Google's rival cloud more frequently in a competitive setting.

Microsoft's Azure cloud service and Office 365 cloud-based productivity apps are in a high-stakes battle with the Google Cloud Platform and G Suite. In the public cloud business, both Microsoft and Google trail market leader Amazon Web Services.

In her Tuesday remarks -- which came after Wells Fargo analyst Philip Winslow specifically asked about Google -- Hood also praised Greene, the head of Google's cloud efforts for the past two years. Greene, who was formerly CEO of VMware, announced last week that she hired Diane Bryant from Intel to be operating chief of Google's cloud.

"We've seen more of them in the past few quarters than we've seen before," Hood said. "I think they're making a good effort. I think Diane Greene is an excellent leader and an established enterprise CEO."

Hood went on to say that Greene has "always been a winner."