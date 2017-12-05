Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mostly higher after Monday's modest gain for the Dow Jones industrial average and losses for the Nasdaq. That trend looks to continue at the open. We get some economic data on the service sector and the trade deficit this morning.

BUDGET BATTLES

-House Republicans have introduced a two-week stop-gap bill to fund the government and the children's health insurance program. President Trump is scheduled to meet with top Democrats later this week to hammer out a deal on a longer term budget.

RUSSIA PROBE

-Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for info on accounts held by President Trump and his family.