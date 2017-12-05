Get ready for smartphones with more storage than ever before

Soon you won't need to worry about running out of space on your new smartphone so quickly.

Samsung said on Tuesday that it's now mass-producing 512GB flash storage chips that will enable smartphone makers to launch new smartphones that provide users with extra space for movies, music and apps. By comparison, most smartphones today -- including the iPhone X -- are capped at 256GB of storage.

Some tablets, including the iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface tablets, already offer 512GB of space for media content. Samsung says its new solution slims down the chips so that the increased storage capacity takes up the same amount of space as a 256GB chip would.

The new solution is also really fast, allowing users to "store approximately 130 [10 minute] 4K Ultra HD video clips," a feat that might make the experience very sluggish on current storage solutions. That sort of content is becoming more popular as sharper displays and enhanced cameras are included on smartphones.

It's possible Samsung includes these new chips in its next-gen smartphones, including the still-unannounced Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9, both expected to launch sometime next year.