Asian stocks poised to recoup some losses as dollar firms

Futures pointed to Asian markets recouping some of the steep losses made in the Wednesday session, which saw the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei 225 recording losses of around 2 percent. Stateside, major indexes closed narrowly mixed as investors awaited tax reform developments.
The lead up
U.S. private payrolls rose 190,000 in November, according to a monthly ADP/Moody's Analytics report on Wednesday. That figure was a touch above the 185,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but below the 235,000 seen in October.
Tax reform was also high on the agenda after the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to go to a conference committee with the House to negotiate a plan to reform the tax system after both chambers passed separate bills earlier this quarter.
The dollar broadly firmed overnight as investors digested the developments on Capitol Hill. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, stood at 93.532 at 7:05 a.m. HK/SIN, its highest level in more than two weeks.
Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady and maintained its neutral stance on Wednesday, as was widely expected by markets.
"The overall tone of the statement was slightly more hawkish than the previous statement, though probably to a lesser extent than the market had expected," said Morgan Stanley analysts in an early morning note.
Markets on the move
Stateside, tech stocks finished higher on Wednesday although the S&P 500 closed below the flat line for the fourth consecutive day. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 0.16 percent, or 39.73 points, to close at 24,140.91, the S&P 500 edged down 0.01 percent to end at 2,629.27 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.21 percent to finish the session at 6,776.38.
In Asia, futures pointed to a slightly higher open for Japanese equities after the Nikkei 225 fell nearly 2 percent in the last session. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.37 percent at 22,260 and Osaka futures were 0.46 percent higher at 22,280.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.07 percent in early trade.
Currency watch
The Canadian dollar was in focus after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday after twice raising rates earlier this year. The loonie slid to trade at $1.2788 to the dollar at 6:46 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to levels around the $1.26 handle seen earlier.
The commodities trade
Copper ended the day a tad higher after recording its largest fall in more than two years earlier this week, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, oil prices declined after data showed a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. gasoline stocks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.9 percent to settle at $55.96 per barrel and Brent crude settled 2.6 percent lower at $61.22.
"A risk-off tone in [the] commodity market doesn't look like changing in the short term, with profit taking likely to continue for the rest of the week," ANZ Head of Australian Economics David Plank said in a morning note.
What's on tap
Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 7:50 a.m.: Japan foreign exchange reserves
- 8:30 a.m.: Australia October balance of trade
- China foreign exchange reserves data are also due
— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.