Asian stocks poised to recoup some losses as dollar firms

U.S. private payrolls rose 190,000 in November, according to a monthly ADP/Moody's Analytics report on Wednesday. That figure was a touch above the 185,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but below the 235,000 seen in October.

Tax reform was also high on the agenda after the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to go to a conference committee with the House to negotiate a plan to reform the tax system after both chambers passed separate bills earlier this quarter.

The dollar broadly firmed overnight as investors digested the developments on Capitol Hill. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, stood at 93.532 at 7:05 a.m. HK/SIN, its highest level in more than two weeks.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady and maintained its neutral stance on Wednesday, as was widely expected by markets.

"The overall tone of the statement was slightly more hawkish than the previous statement, though probably to a lesser extent than the market had expected," said Morgan Stanley analysts in an early morning note.