There's a new $200 smartphone you should know about

If the $999 iPhone X is a little too expensive for your tastes, there's a new smartphone you might want to put on your radar.

Chinese smarphone-maker Huawei's sub-brand, Honor, recently announced a new smartphone named the Honor 7X that succeeds the Honor 6X, a popular budget smartphone which launched last year.

The Honor 7X is unlocked, which means you don't need to buy it with a wireless carrier contract, and will work on AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S. Unlocked phones are also ideal for travel, since you can buy a SIM card at your destination and pop it in for service.

The Honor 7X features a large 5.9-inch display with a 1080p resolution, 32GB of expandable storage, support for portrait mode photography (similar to what you get on Apple's high-end iPhones) and a metal body. You don't get support for things some people want, like tap-and-go mobile payments, virtual reality, or even the latest USB-C charging, however.

The Honor 6X was a popular phone last year and received positive reviews where it was sold. The Honor 7X is available for pre-order now and ships on December 15.