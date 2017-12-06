Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after Tuesday's losses. We get economic data today on private sector job growth and worker productivity this morning. Bitcoin has broken over $12,000 for the first time. Mortgage refinance applications surged 9 percent last week as rates fell back.

-Home Depot has announced a $15 billion share buyback program.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Merger talks between Disney and 21st Century Fox have resumed. As part of the deal, James Murdoch could end up replacing Bob Iger as Disney CEO.