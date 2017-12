The man in the oyster mask was on the latest season of "The Mask Singer," a singing competition involving masked celebrities in elaborate costumes. Their identities are only revealed once they are defeated. Videos from the competition were viewed more than 3 billion times in 2017.

The oyster singer was on the Thai series, but there are also Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese versions. He was later revealed to be singer Pandavaram Prasarnmitr from the Thai rock band Cocktails. (Here's what he looks like in real life.)

Rounding out the top five trending videos of the year are: