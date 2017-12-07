Marketing executive becomes sixth woman to accuse Shervin Pishevar of sexual misconduct

A sixth woman has come forward to accuse venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar of sexual misconduct, alleging in an interview with Axios that the Sherpa Capital and Virgin Hyperloop One executive forcibly kissed her and behaved inappropriately after a 2011 charity event.

Laura Fitton, a Boston-based entrepreneur and author, told Axios she was pushed to come forward after Pishevar announced he would be taking a leave of absence to pursue legal action against his accusers.

Fitton alleges she and Pishevar were leaving a New York City after party in 2011 under the pretense of meeting friends of Pishevar's in a hotel room to order room service. When the two were alone in an elevator, she says, Pishevar forcibly kissed her and she pushed him away.

Fitton and Pishevar continued on to the hotel room, where she says no friends ever joined them and Pishevar continued to make sexual advances.

Fitton says she later addressed that night with Pishevar, informing him it was unprofessional, but he rejected that characterization of the situation.

Pishevar, through an attorney, told Axios he "unequivocally and categorically denies any improper behavior toward Ms. Fitton."

The executive previously faced sexual harassment claims from five women dating back to November.

