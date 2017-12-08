5 cities earning top marks for 'wallet fitness'

Is your wallet in shape?

According to personal finance site WalletHub, achieving "wallet fitness" means you're in a stable financial position and able to comfortably meet existing obligations and plan for the future. With that in mind, the site compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key metrics including unemployment, poverty, foreclosure rates, income volatility and savings habits to see where people are in the best and worst financial shape.

The highest-ranking locations were:

1. Fremont, California

2. San Francisco, California

3. Madison, Wisconsin

4. Columbia, Maryland

5. San Jose, California

Top-rated Fremont got kudos for the highest median credit score compared to the other metros. With an average score of 751, that's over 50 points more than the national average, according to FICO. The city also had the best marks for "risk exposure," which included metrics such as unemployment and poverty rates.

Fremont wasn't the only city in California's Bay Area to make it to the top five. Two others — San Francisco and San Jose — also joined it at the top.