Holiday celebrations could turn into holiday nightmares if you're not careful.

You may be more susceptible to fires in your home this holiday season, according to a recent study from InsuranceQuotes.com. The insurance website found 12.9 million individuals have experienced a house fire during the holidays caused by a cooking accident, 9.7 million have had one caused by candles and 6.5 million have had fires started by their Christmas trees.

The site polled 1,009 U.S. adults in early November.

"Fire is definitely one of the most expensive kinds of insurance claims," frequently causing more damage than wind or storm claims, said Laura Adams, senior insurance analyst at InsuranceQuotes.com.

Christmas tree fires cause about $17.5 million in direct property damage each year, while fires caused by decorations result in about $13.4 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.