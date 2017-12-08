Dow could approach 25,000 by year-end, trader says

The stock market should continue to power higher through the end of the year, with the Dow Jones industrial average potentially nearing 25,000, trader Keith Bliss told CNBC on Friday.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both hit record highs Friday after a strong jobs report. The Dow rose 118 points, closing at 24,329.

"The market's set up very well. The macro data has been very supportive. … We've come off a very good earnings week," Keith Bliss, senior vice president at Cuttone & Co., said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"As long as things continue to be accommodative, as long as the narrative inside of Washington continues to move the right way, I think you're going to see this needle point higher and I would not be surprised at all if we see Dow approach 25,000 by the end of the year," he added.