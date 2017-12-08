US futures point to slightly higher open as US jobs data looms

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, as the all-important U.S. jobs data takes center stage.

In the previous session, U.S. equities finished the trading day on a positive note, boosted by a rise in technology stocks. Looking overseas, Asia finished trade higher following upbeat trade data from China, while European stocks rose following developments surrounding Brexit negotiations.

On Friday morning, the European Union and Britain jointly announced that they had finally agreed upon three key issues that were obstructing Brexit talks from developing — issues surrounding citizens' rights, the Irish border and the U.K.'s economic settlement to the EU have now been resolved.

Looking to Friday's data, the main news that's expected to move markets is that of the nonfarm payrolls data due out before the opening bell. Investors will be turning their attention to nonfarms, unemployment rate figures and average hourly wages data — all of which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET — to try and get a sense of how the U.S. economy and the labor market are performing.

In addition, consumer sentiment and wholesale trade figures are due out at 10 a.m. ET.