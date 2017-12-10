Asia markets narrowly mixed; bitcoin futures make their big debut

Asian markets were narrowly mixed in early Monday trade, following a positive finish in the U.S. last Friday after the release of a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged higher by 0.06 percent as most trading houses, automakers and banks climbed. Tech shares, however, were a mixed picture, with Sony falling 1.09 percent and SoftBank Group higher by 0.47 percent in early trade.

Shares of construction company Obayashi Corporation were down 5.44 percent. The move followed a report from local newspaper Asahi Shimbun that prosecutors suspected the company was involved in bid-rigging.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi shed 0.1 percent as automakers, brokerages and blue-chip tech stocks declined. Samsung Electronics was off 0.69 percent and SK Hynix edged down 0.51 percent.