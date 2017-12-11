    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian markets look to follow Wall Street's strong lead, New Zealand dollar firms

    • U.S. markets closed higher on Monday, shrugging off a terror incident
    • The New Zealand dollar rose following the appointment of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's new governor
    • Oil prices were higher after the closure of the Forties pipeline for repairs

    U.S. markets on Monday shook off early jitters following a terror incident to end higher ahead of Asia's Tuesday trading day.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.23 percent, or 56.87 points, to finish at a record close of 24,386.03, the S&P 500 edged up 0.32 percent to end at 2,659.99 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.51 percent to close at 6,875.08.

    Markets are focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rates decision on Wednesday U.S. time following its two-day meeting. Most investors are expecting an interest rate hike from the central bank and all eyes will be on FOMC members' views on the outlook for the U.S. economy.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    In Asia, Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.09 percent at 22,960 while Osaka futures were off 0.34 percent at 22,860. Those compared to the benchmark index's Monday close of 22,938.73.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.16 percent in early trade.

    Shares of ANZ were up 0.47 percent in early morning trade following news that the bank would be selling its life insurance business to Zurich Financial Services Australia. ANZ said proceeds of the sale would total 2.85 billion Australian dollars ($2.15 billion).

    Meanwhile, the dollar was steady against a basket of rivals, with the dollar index at 93.932 at 6:51 a.m. HK/SIN after sliding as low as 93.666 during the Monday session. Against the yen, the greenback was stable at 113.54.

    The New Zealand dollar got a boost following an announcement that Adrian Orr would be appointed as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor. The Kiwi dollar traded at $0.6907 at 7:01 a.m. HK/SIN after popping as high as $0.6930 on Monday.

    In commodity markets, oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than two years on news that Britain's Forties Pipeline would be shut. The pipeline carries around 450,000 barrels a day of Forties crude from offshore fields in the North Sea to a processing plant in Scotland.

    Brent crude futures gained 2 percent to settle at $64.69 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate settled 1 percent higher at $57.99.

    Corporate news

    SoftBank Group will invest around an additional $500 million in satellite broadband company OneWeb, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a source. The increase in funds will mean SoftBank's total investment in OneWeb totals $1.5 billion, the Journal said.

    Elsewhere, Argyle Street Management, an activist investor in Toshiba, on Monday told the troubled Japanese company it did not have to sell its memory chip arm to a consortium led by Bain, Reuters reported. Argyle made the remarks after Toshiba received a recent cash injection, the news agency added.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 7:50 a.m.: Japan November PPI
    • 8:30 a.m.: National Australia Bank Monthly Business Survey
    • 9:00 a.m.: Philippines trade data
    • 1:00 p.m.: Singapore October retail sales

    — CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---