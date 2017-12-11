NBC News Anchor Megyn Kelly will conduct an exclusive live sit-down interview on Monday, Dec. 11 with three women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, the network said.

The interview with Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks will air on NBC News' "Megyn Kelly TODAY" at 9 a.m. New York time.

Trump has denied the women's claims.

Responding to NBC News, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The president addressed these accusations directly during the campaign and we have no changes."

