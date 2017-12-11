Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign over sexual misconduct accusations

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Monday urged President Donald Trump to step down due to numerous sexual misconduct accusations against him.

The New York Democrat told CNN that "President Trump should resign" and if he does not, Congress should start an investigation into the allegations. Her comments come amid a national reckoning over sexual harassment and assault that last week sank her colleague Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and two House members.

"These allegations are credible, they are numerous. I've heard these women's testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking," she told CNN.

Gillibrand becomes the fourth Senate Democrat to say Trump should think about stepping down. Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. have either said the president should consider resigning or outright urged him to step down.

Trump is unlikely to resign because of the accusations against him, which number at least a dozen, according to multiple reports. In addition, none of the Democratic senators who discussed Trump's resignation explicitly said they supported removing him from office through impeachment.

Trump's Republican Party controls Congress and the ability to investigate or impeach him.

Gillibrand's comments came after three women who accused Trump of misconduct publicly called for a congressional investigation into the president on Monday.

Speaking to reporters Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly said Trump has denied the misconduct allegations against him. She added that Americans had a chance to judge Trump when they elected him in November 2016.

Gillibrand's resignation call also follows U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's comment Sunday that Trump's accusers "should be heard."