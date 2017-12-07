Sen. Al Franken will resign after sexual misconduct allegations

Sen. Al Franken on Thursday said he plans to resign amid a string of sexual misconduct accusations and his party's mounting calls for him to step down.

The 66-year-old Democrat from Minnesota will step aside following another allegation against him on Wednesday. After a former Democratic congressional aide accused Franken of forcibly trying to kiss her 11 years ago, most Democrats in the Senate urged him to resign in a flurry of statements.

The unnamed aide's accusation, reported by Politico on Wednesday, added to a string of allegations against Franken. In a statement Wednesday before Democratic women started the calls for his resignation, Franken denied the latest accusation against him.

The allegations started last month, when radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed and groped her in 2006. The Senate Ethics Committee was investigating the senator's conduct.

Franken becomes the second prominent Democrat to announce his departure from Congress this week amid sexual misconduct allegations. Rep. John Conyers of Michigan stepped down Tuesday after more than 50 years in Congress after former staffers' accusations of misconduct.

The push for Franken's resignation comes as ex-judge Roy Moore runs for Senate in Alabama amid allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was in his 30s decades ago.

Franken, a former writer and performer on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," is serving his second term in the Senate. Resignation marks a rapid fall for a lawmaker who was widely mentioned as a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate only months ago.

Most Senate Democrats called for Franken's resignation on Wednesday. Among them were the top three ranking senators in the party — Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Patty Murray of Washington. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez also tweeted that Franken should step down. In addition, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for Franken's resignation.

In the statements, the Democratic senators used words like "egregious" and "unacceptable" to describe Franken's behavior.

The former aide who spoke to Politico said the incident took place after a taping of Franken's radio show, before he was a senator.

"'It's my right as an entertainer,'" the woman says Franken told her after she avoided his kiss.

In response to the claim, Franken said: "This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation."

When Franken steps down, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will pick a successor who will serve until a special election next year. The winner of that election will serve until 2020, when he or she would decide whether to run again for a new six-year term.

Franken is only the latest in a string of powerful American men who have left their jobs in the wake of sexual harassment or assault allegations. Those include the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and prominent news anchors Matt Lauer and Bill O'Reilly.

Time magazine on Wednesday named "The Silence Breakers" — those who have come forward with their stories about being victims of pervasive sexual harassment — as 2017 Person of the Year.

