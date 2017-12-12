Robert Gates says North Korea nuclear warhead will soon be an accepted reality

North Korea's ability to fire a nuclear warhead at the U.S. will soon become an accepted reality over the coming year, former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates told CNBC Tuesday.

"I think that over the coming year you'll see North Korea become accepted as having the capability to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead on it to the United States. A lot of people already believe that they have that capability," he said.

Gates' comments come amid high tensions between the U.S. and North Korea amid the regime's continued missile launches and nuclear tests, despite international warnings to desist. North Korea sees the weapons as a way to defend itself against attack or attempts to overthrow autocrat Kim Jong Un.

There is widespread concern that North Korea is close to being able to mount nuclear warheads on its missiles — it claims it can already do so but this has not been independently verified.

Gates, who was defense secretary in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations and a former CIA director, had no expectations that North Korea would suddenly give up its nuclear ambitions ahead of any discussions to de-escalate the ongoing regional crisis.