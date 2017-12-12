Trump's 'ill-advised' Jerusalem move has set back peace process, former secretary of defense says

President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was "ill-advised" and has probably "significantly" set back the peace process , former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates told CNBC Tuesday.

"I think it was ill advised," Robert Gates told CNBC, "I'm not quite sure if there's a strategy behind it or whether it's the fulfilment of a campaign promise that was made."

Gates was secretary of defense in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations and is a former CIA director.

Gates said he had previously hoped that there was some progress being made in terms of dialogue between the U.S., Israel and Palestine but that Trump's move had likely damaged the peace process.

"I had the sense that people were starting to think that maybe something actually would be possible in terms of moving forwards on (the peace process) something that multiple presidents have failed to achieve."

"But unfortunately I think this decision probably significantly sets back that effort in major ways," he said.