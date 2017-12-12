FBI agents called Trump an 'idiot' during presidential race

The agents, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, had exchanged text messages about the future president during the 2016 campaign trail, NBC said. One such message on March 4, 2016 read "God trump is a loathsome human," according to a copy obtained by NBC.

Strzok and Page had been working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller on alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia but they are no longer on the case.

The agents also referred to Trump as an "idiot," according to the report.

The two also shared supportive views on Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton via text messages, NBC said.

Critics say the pair's political views questions the impartiality of Mueller's ongoing investigation.