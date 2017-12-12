Trump congratulates Democrat Doug Jones on 'hard fought victory'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night congratulated Democrat Doug Jones on his apparent victory in the Alabama Senate race.

"Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory," Trump wrote on Twitter, shortly after major news organizations called the race for Jones.

"The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win," Trump continued. "The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!"

The congratulatory tweet from the president caught many political observers by surprise, given how savagely Trump has attacked Jones during the final weeks of the campaign.

"The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY," Trump wrote. "Jones would be a disaster!"

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.