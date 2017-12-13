A tidal wave of high-profile accusations, suspensions and firings for sexual misconduct might suggest there's a major #Metoo reckoning coming for large corporations, but they don't seem overly concerned.

Many of the largest corporations in North America are confident their firms are already doing the right thing, according to a survey of the CNBC North American CFO Council.

Half of CFOs surveyed said their company had taken no action in the last three months in response to the surge in sexual harassment allegations against men in film and television, the news media and politics. Former congressman Harold Ford was recently fired by Morgan Stanley after sexual harassment allegations were made — Ford said he will sue and the claims are false — but the news led some to speculate that a larger reckoning was coming to key corporate sectors, such as the finance industry. The venture capital industry has seen a few high-profile departures after sexual harassment allegations, and sexual harassment issues have plagued the tech industry.

Among those CFOs that did say their companies have taken action, 41.7 percent say their companies have issued company-wide reminders of policies and procedures. Only 12.5 percent said they'd mandated new or additional training. A single CFO told CNBC they've "initiated extensive conversations with mid-management personnel on the topic and our policies."

CFOs expressed confidence in their overall workplace culture when it comes to diversity and gender equality. More than half (54.2 percent) say it's "an example for others to follow," and more than a third (37.5 percent) think it's "better than most." None expressed a concern that their corporate culture is behind other companies.