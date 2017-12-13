    ×

    Dow and S&P 500 reach record highs ahead of Fed decision

    • The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60 points to reach a record high.
    • The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter point.
    U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60 points to reach a record high. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, with real estate and information technology leading advancersm and also hit an all-time high. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, advancing 0.4 percent.

    The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter point. Market expectations for a rate hike were nearly 88 percent Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The decision is set to be announced Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

    Investors will be looking for clues about the Fed's monetary policy plans for next year.

    "Some analysts have argued that as part of today's communications, the Fed will boost its forecast for the number of rate hikes it anticipates executing next year to four," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "The lack of any upward inertia in consumer prices will force them to maintain their current projection of tightening on only three occasions."

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    In economic news, the consumer price index — a key metric used to gauge inflation — rose 0.4 percent last month, as expected. Excluding food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent.

    Treasury yields ticked lower across the board following the data release. The short-term two-year yield fell from 1.85 percent to 1.82 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined from 2.42 percent to 2.37 percent.

    Investors also looked to Alabama, where Democrat Doug Jones became the projected winner of the state's Senate election. Jones upset GOP candidate Roy Moore and was set to become the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years.

    Jones' win trims the Republican's majority in the Senate to 51-49 and could be an obstacle for the Trump administration as it tries to push forward its business-friendly agenda. But a tax overhaul is still likely to pass, as GOP lawmakers will likely push to get it done before Jones is sworn in.

    In corporate news, Finisar shares surged 27 percent after Apple awarded it $390 million. Finisar makes optical communications components which are used in Apple's iPhones.

