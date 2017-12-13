Dow and S&P 500 reach record highs ahead of Fed decision

In economic news, the consumer price index — a key metric used to gauge inflation — rose 0.4 percent last month, as expected. Excluding food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent.

Treasury yields ticked lower across the board following the data release. The short-term two-year yield fell from 1.85 percent to 1.82 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined from 2.42 percent to 2.37 percent.

Investors also looked to Alabama, where Democrat Doug Jones became the projected winner of the state's Senate election. Jones upset GOP candidate Roy Moore and was set to become the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years.

Jones' win trims the Republican's majority in the Senate to 51-49 and could be an obstacle for the Trump administration as it tries to push forward its business-friendly agenda. But a tax overhaul is still likely to pass, as GOP lawmakers will likely push to get it done before Jones is sworn in.

In corporate news, Finisar shares surged 27 percent after Apple awarded it $390 million. Finisar makes optical communications components which are used in Apple's iPhones.