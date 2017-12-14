    ×

    Central Banks

    Bank of England unanimously votes to hold interest rates, shifting focus to inflation

    • The Bank of England's 9-0 vote will hold interest rates and quantitative easing
    • Current monetary policy aims to shelter a fragile U.K. economy amid Brexit uncertainty
    • All eyes are now on the potential for future rate rises as U.K. inflation hits multi-year highs
    Economic data will continue to provide BOE's conflicting policy signals: ING
    The pound was a 'trashy' currency in 2017: ING strategist   

    The Bank of England's (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 9-0 on Thursday to keep its monetary policy unchanged, leaving the U.K. interest rate at 0.5 percent in a result widely expected by markets.

    The focus now moves to inflation, which is at a five-and-a-half-year high, putting pressure on the bank to raise interest rates in order to temper rising living costs. Markets are looking for clues as to when and how frequently any rate hikes might take place in the coming year.

    Sterling dipped slightly from 1.3446 against the dollar to 1.3413 on the announcement as did the 10-year gilt yield, which moved from 1.214 percent to 1.206 percent, though the result was largely priced into the markets already.

    The unanimously dovish vote to maintain rates and quantitative easing reflects a desire to shelter a fragile British economy dented by Brexit uncertainty. Britain's growth outlook remains low — in late November, the country's Office for Budget Responsibility downwardly revised its outlook for productivity growth, GDP (gross domestic product) growth and business investment.

    But the MPC's policy stance remains controversial for some, especially amid heightened U.K. inflation. The Office of National Statistics on Tuesday reported the headline consumer price index (CPI) rate at 3.1 percent, the country's highest since March 2012 and well above the bank's target inflation rate of 2 percent.

    BOE Governor Carney did well on morning after Brexit, economist says
    BOE Governor Carney did well on morning after Brexit, economist says   

    Bank of England Governor Mark Carney now faces tough decisions ahead as the bank must deal with both ongoing Brexit bumps to the pound and climbing prices on consumer goods.

    On November 2, the BOE raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade from 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. But the pound dropped on the news as the bank suggested rate increases would be very gradual and limited going forward. Recent weeks have seen rocky fluctuations for the currency amid challenging Brexit negotiations.

    November's CPI numbers have been largely in line with the BOE's expectations for peak inflation, which it hopes will ease for December as the impact of sterling's fall since the June 2016 Brexit vote begins to subside.

    In October, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its long-term U.K. growth forecast from 1.9 percent to 1.7 percent, singling it out as a "notable exception" to an improving global economic outlook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    USD INDEX
    ---
    GBP/USD
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...