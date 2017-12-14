US Treasurys edge lower after Fed hikes rates

    ×

    U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday, after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates during its policy meeting for December.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.3725 percent at 5:50 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.7453 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    In the previous trading session, bond investors digested news that the U.S. central bank had raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, which was widely expected by the market.

    Members of the Federal Open Market Committee also set a target for 2018's gross domestic product, collectively upgrading the group's GDP estimate to 2.5 percent, up from 2.1 percent in September. Treasury prices initially rose on the decision, but soon ticked lower overnight.

    Speaking of central banks, both the Bank of England (BOE) and European Central Bank (ECB) will be delivering their latest monetary policy decisions on Thursday.

    Investors worldwide are likely to be paying close attention to what ECB President Mario Draghi says, in regards to the economic state of the euro zone, while Brexit could be on the cards during the BOE's latest decision.

    Aside from central bank moves, a slew of data is set to shake up sentiment. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, retail sales and import & export price indexes are all expected to be published.

    Meantime, the Flash US composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by manufacturing and trade inventories at 10 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bills auctions and one Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) auction.

    Elsewhere, in tax news, negotiators from the House and Senate have reached an agreement concerning a tax plan, Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee announced Wednesday.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox and Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

