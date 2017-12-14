Cards Against Humanity gives out $1,000 checks to their poorest players

This holiday season, the makers of Cards Against Humanity are redistributing their fans' wealth.

In November, the creators of the party game solicited $15 donations from its fan base to fund a campaign called "Cards Against Humanity Saves America."

Some 150,000 people chipped in toward the cause, funding six days of yuletide surprises.

Contributors' funds went toward Cards Against Humanity's purchase of a plot of land along the U.S. and Mexico border to block President Donald Trump's wall. The money also covered the launch of "The Good News Podcast," which will be available to listeners free of ads for a year.

Some fans received their own surprise. In an attempt to tackle wealth inequality, Cards Against Humanity used demographic questions and Census data to determine the campaign's 100 poorest contributors.

Those individuals received a $1,000 check, covered by fans' donations.

Another 10,000 people received a refund of their $15. The remaining fans – about 140,000 people – received nothing.

On the company's web site, recipients of the small windfall shared their plans for the money: Paying medical expenses, visiting family for the holidays and getting caught up on bills.

"Giving 100 people $1,000 doesn't fix wealth inequality," the company wrote on its site. "But we think these stories are a clear demonstration of how much $1,000 means to someone struggling to pay for basic necessities."