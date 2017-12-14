Many people shopping for Obamacare plans are unaware that Friday is the deadline for signing up in 41 states, even as demand for health plans is strong, a leading online insurance broker said Thursday.

EHealth CEO Scott Flanders told CNBC that a whopping 56 percent of consumers shopping for individual health plans sold on the company's website don't know of the looming deadline, which falls six weeks earlier than the last open-enrollment season.

Flanders said that lack of awareness, as well as widespread confusion among consumers about whether the Affordable Care Act remains the law — which it does — is likely to lead to a drop of 25 percent nationally in Obamacare enrollment for 2018 plans compared with the prior enrollment season.

"We believe that the minimum shortfall ... is 2 million" people, Flanders said.

Nationally, 12.2 million people signed up for an Obamacare plan sold on a government-run marketplace for 2017 coverage.

Despite Flanders' fears, traffic Thursday was strong on eHealth's site and on HealthCare.gov, the federally run Obamacare marketplace that serves 39 states, in advance of the deadline.

HealthCare.com enrollment has since the beginning of the year outpaced the daily level of sign-ups last year — but not by enough to beat last year's season-end tally, given the earlier deadline this year.

"I expect it to be very strong tomorrow," Flanders said.

"But I'm still alarmed at all the consumers who are going to try to enroll Saturday or next week."

He said that because of that risk, he believes the Trump administration should extend the sign-up deadline into January.

So do two Democratic senators, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Patty Murray of Washington, who wrote senior Trump health officials and asked for an extension of the deadline to Jan. 31.

The left-leaning Center for American Progress joined that request Thursday saying, "With demand outpacing last year, the Trump administration's arbitrary decision to prematurely cut off enrollment this Friday will leave millions of Americans without coverage.'

"If enrollment falls far short of last year's total, which is likely, it will be a direct result of the Trump administration's decision to cut the open enrollment period in half," CAP said.