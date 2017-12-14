Snacks company Snyder's-Lance hires bank to weigh sale after Campbell approach

Snacks maker Snyder's-Lance has hired an investment bank to weigh a potential sale after an approach from Campbell Soup, sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Talks are continuing with Campbell and at least one other potential suitor, one of the sources said on Thursday.

The sources, who cautioned there may be no deal, requested anonymity because the information is confidential. Snyder's and Campbell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The approach underscores the drive for food industry consolidation as traditional food companies watch their sales drop and struggle to create growth or innovation on their own. Meanwhile, scale is increasingly important to bargain with grocery stores and retailers who are under their own pressure as shopping shifts online.

Snyder's-Lance has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, while Campbell has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion.