China's relationship with South Korea has been testy since Seoul allowed the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system on domestic soil, but that may soon change as the world's second-largest economy needs a few favors from its neighbor too.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Beijing on Wednesday and will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. This comes after China and South Korea in October agreed to work to get their relations back on track after a year-long standoff over the deployment the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

The deadlock hurt trade and South Korea's business interests in China but the two countries are now exploring opportunities to work together against the backdrop of an unpredictable North Korea.

"There is no question that China is extremely worried about the downward spiral of the North Korean crisis," said Christopher Hill, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea and the current dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.

"There seems to be no hope coming, and I think there's going to be an effort with the South Koreans to see if there's anything that can be done," Hill told CNBC on Thursday.