US stocks rise, boosted by M&A activity as Disney agrees to buy Fox assets

"We view this as a 'home-run deal' for Disney and while its an aggressive acquisition with a high price tag, in our opinion this is the right move at the right time as the marriage of these assets creates a much more formidable Disney," Ives said.

Shares of Disney ticked higher in early trade.

In the previous session, the Dow posted a record close after the Federal Reserve raised rates, as was widely expected. The S&P 500, meanwhile, finished just below the flatline as financials had their worst day in more than a month.

On Thursday, Wall Street received a slew of economic data. Weekly jobless claims totaled 225,000, well below an estimate of 239,000. Meanwhile, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in November versus an estimated increase of 0.3 percent.

Other data set for release Thursday include the Flash US composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. New York time and manufacturing and trade inventories at 10 a.m. ET.

—CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.