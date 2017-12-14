    ×

    US stocks rise, boosted by M&A activity as Disney agrees to buy Fox assets

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after Disney agreed to buy some of 21st Century Fox's assets.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 68 points at the open, reaching an all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent, with financials and industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.3 percent.

    Disney said Thursday it will pay $52.4 billion in stock to buy Fox's movie studios, network Nat Geo, and Asian pay-TV operator Star TV, among other assets.

    The acquisition bolsters Disney's plans to become a dominant streaming service platform, making it a bigger threat to Netflix.

    "While this deal has been rumored for the past few weeks, Iger & Co. making the deal official this morning is a transformational event for the future of the content and streaming landscape in our opinion," said Dan Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights.

    "We view this as a 'home-run deal' for Disney and while its an aggressive acquisition with a high price tag, in our opinion this is the right move at the right time as the marriage of these assets creates a much more formidable Disney," Ives said.

    Shares of Disney ticked higher in early trade.

    In the previous session, the Dow posted a record close after the Federal Reserve raised rates, as was widely expected. The S&P 500, meanwhile, finished just below the flatline as financials had their worst day in more than a month.

    On Thursday, Wall Street received a slew of economic data. Weekly jobless claims totaled 225,000, well below an estimate of 239,000. Meanwhile, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in November versus an estimated increase of 0.3 percent.

    Other data set for release Thursday include the Flash US composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. New York time and manufacturing and trade inventories at 10 a.m. ET.

    —CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.

