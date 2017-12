This book by George S. Clason, which was originally published in 1926, "holds financial truths that are still applicable today," said financial advisor Scott Hanson, senior partner at McClain Advisors in Sacramento, California.

The book teaches personal finance lessons through stories. It shows that becoming financially independent is not based on stock picking or market timing, according to Hanson.

"This is a good one for a young person who is trying to figure out how to be financially secure," Hanson said.