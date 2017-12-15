The Kia Soul — remember the commercials with the dancing hampsters? — is proof that there's still a spot in this world for quirky, slightly weird cars.

It breaks the mold from a lot of the bland vehicles you see on highways and was a lot of fun to drive during my review period. It's not perfect — there are certainly some flaws worth discussing — but it ended up earning a special place in my heart.

Here's what you need to know about the 2017 Kia Soul.