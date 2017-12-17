Democrats have greatest advantage in congressional preference since 2008: NBC

Democrats have their biggest advantage in congressional preference in nine years, according to NBC, citing to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Results from the poll show that 50 percent of registered voters say they want a Democratic-controlled Congress, compared to the 39 percent who prefer Republican-led.

The NBC report notes the last time this poll awarded Democrats at least a 50 percent preference and a double-digit lead was in September 2008. The Democrats shortly after went on to win the White House, as well as a number of House and Senate seats.

The poll was conducted soon after Democrat Doug Jones became the surprise winner of the Alabama Senate election.

The results of this poll show that voters aged 18-34 prefer a Democrat-led congress by 48 points. Female voters give Democrats a 20 point lead and independent voters a twelve point lead.

Meanwhile, white voters give Republicans a 2-point lead and white voters without college degrees a 12-point lead.

The same poll shows President Donald Trump's job approval rating at 41 percent of all registered voters, up three points from October.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted Dec. 13-15 of 900 adults – nearly half reached by cell phone – and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points. The margin of error among the 736 registered voters is plus-minus 3.6-percentage points.