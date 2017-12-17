Some of the world's largest investors say Asian stocks will keep rallying in 2018

When will producer prices flow into consumer inflation in China? 11:24 PM ET Sun, 17 Dec 2017 | 02:20

With just two weeks to go before the new year begins, many fund managers around the world seem to agree on one thing: The rally in Asian stocks will continue into 2018.

Strength in the equity market, they said, will be supported by regional economies growing strongly and solid company fundamentals that will drive earnings in the next 12 months.

Stock markets globally have rallied for much of 2017, with the MSCI All Country World Index climbing more than 22 percent by the end of November. The MSCI All Country Asia Pacific Index rose at a stronger rate of 29 percent during the same period.

JPMorgan Asset Management, BlackRock and Value Partners are some of the investors with a bullish view on Asian stocks.

"We're particularly positive on Asian markets, particularly North Asian countries. For example, Hong Kong and China I think are still very strong in terms of corporate earnings and also PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) in China is still over 50 and we believe it will continue to maintain at a strong level during 2018," Kelly Chung, senior fund manager at Value Partners, told CNBC on Monday.

The PMI is a measure of economic activity. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that signals contraction.

Chung's view echoed those of major investors globally, including the world's largest money manager BlackRock, which said last month Asian equities were still cheap relative to historical levels and other asset classes.