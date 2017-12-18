Here are Macquarie’s favorite technology stock picks for 2018

Technology stocks soundly outperformed the market this year and one Wall Street firm believes nine of the sector's stocks will surge higher again next year.

Macquarie's research team shared its technology stock ideas in a note to clients Sunday.

"We expect old media to continue to stagnate, distribution to continue being disintermediated, and semiconductor names to moderate after a strong year, but M&A remains a key catalyst for these groups, including media, satellites and data centers," analyst Tim Nollen wrote in the report. "Meanwhile, we see internet, video games, software and services names continuing to rise on changing consumer habits, e-commerce, data, storage, security, and transactions."

The Technology Select SPDR Fund is up 33.5 percent year to date through Friday versus the S&P 500's 19.5 percent gain.

Here are nine outperform-rated technology companies recommended by Macquarie Research, along with the firm's current price targets.