Europe markets mixed amid US tax cut optimism; Dialog Semiconductor jumps 8%

Europe markets were mixed on Tuesday afternoon, as investors monitored the progress of a long-anticipated U.S. tax overhaul which appears highly likely to pass this week.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was slightly lower Tuesday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.
Europe's travel and leisure stocks surged past other sectors Tuesday afternoon, up 0.76 percent. Ryanair was the standout performer in the sector after the Irish Independent reported senior executives at the airline told pilots they were working to restore trust in the company. Its shares were 3.7 higher, though had been trading up over 5 percent earlier in the session. Easyjet was also up over 2.8 percent.
Looking at individual stocks, Dialog Semionductor was up over 8 percent on Tuesday afternoon after Chinese state-owned chipmaker Tsinghua raised its stake in the company to 9 percent. Tsinghua has added to its stake in the Apple supplier after reports surfaced in November saying the company might soon lose its top customer.
Old Mutual was also trading near the top of the Stoxx 600 after the firm announced Tuesday it would sell its U.K. wealth business to private equity firm TA Associates for £600 million ($803 million). Shares of the Anglo-South African financial services group were around 4 percent higher.
Meanwhile, Intrum Justitia slumped to the bottom of the benchmark amid reports the company's CEO, Erik Forsberg, would soon leave the company. The Swedish debt collection firm slipped more than 6 percent on the news.
Signature tax overhaul
Stateside, U.S. equities opened higher with the Dow Jones edging towards the 25,000 mark.
In recent weeks, global markets have fluctuated in response to mixed expectations about President Donald Trump's ability to push through a signature tax overhaul. On Monday, Wall Street surged to fresh record highs as the Republicans' tax bill appeared to move closer to passage through Congress.
The proposed U.S. tax legislation would slash corporate tax rates to 21 percent, down from 35 percent, with investors betting this will boost company profits and trigger share buybacks.
In commodities, oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by an ongoing North Sea pipeline outage and prolonged OPEC-led production cuts. However, soaring output in the U.S. appeared to limit gains.