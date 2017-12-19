Europe markets mixed amid US tax cut optimism; Dialog Semiconductor jumps 8%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was slightly lower Tuesday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

Europe's travel and leisure stocks surged past other sectors Tuesday afternoon, up 0.76 percent. Ryanair was the standout performer in the sector after the Irish Independent reported senior executives at the airline told pilots they were working to restore trust in the company. Its shares were 3.7 higher, though had been trading up over 5 percent earlier in the session. Easyjet was also up over 2.8 percent.



Looking at individual stocks, Dialog Semionductor was up over 8 percent on Tuesday afternoon after Chinese state-owned chipmaker Tsinghua raised its stake in the company to 9 percent. Tsinghua has added to its stake in the Apple supplier after reports surfaced in November saying the company might soon lose its top customer.



Old Mutual was also trading near the top of the Stoxx 600 after the firm announced Tuesday it would sell its U.K. wealth business to private equity firm TA Associates for £600 million ($803 million). Shares of the Anglo-South African financial services group were around 4 percent higher.

Meanwhile, Intrum Justitia slumped to the bottom of the benchmark amid reports the company's CEO, Erik Forsberg, would soon leave the company. The Swedish debt collection firm slipped more than 6 percent on the news.