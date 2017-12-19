Intel CEO to employees: 'We are going to take more risks'

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told employees on Tuesday that the company will take more risks going forward and he said change will be the "new normal."

In an internal memo that was sent to CNBC, Krzanich acknowledged "innovation" inside Intel's client computing business -- its biggest segment -- but said the biggest opportunities are in the company's growth areas like connected devices, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

"It's almost impossible to perfectly predict the future, but if there's one thing about the future I am 100 percent sure of, it is the role of data," Krzanich wrote. "Anything that produces data, anything that requires a lot of computing, the vision is, we're there."

Krzanich, who was promoted to CEO in 2013, has been aggressively acquiring against that thesis. Intel's purchases include Altera, Mobileye, Movidius and Nervana. The company also recently announced plans for a graphics processor that could make it more competitive with Nvidia, whose silicon is popular among AI researchers.

Additionally this year Intel discontinued some do-it-yourself "maker" products, and CNBC reported that the chipmaker had closed its health wearables group.

The memo also underscores the dramatic change in the nature of Intel's business as it approaches its 50th anniversary in July 2018.

"We're just inches away from being a 50/50 company, meaning that half our revenue comes from the PC and half from new growth markets," Krzanich wrote. Key partners include cloud infrastructure providers like Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Here's the entirety of Krzanich's memo: