Apple is preparing to launch new AirPods in the second half of 2018 according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said Apple is sourcing smaller components from a company named TXC, which suggests the AirPods might also be smaller in size. According to AppleInsider, which obtained Kuo's note, Kuo is also expecting a higher average selling price, suggesting that the AirPods might cost more than the current model.

Kuo didn't mention it, but it's possible that Apple eventually adds health tracking features to its AirPods, too. According to a report from CNBC earlier this week, the ear is a better place to track health data than the wrist.

AirPods have gained in popularity since launch and are currently out of stock heading into the holidays.

Apple has also promised a wireless charging case for the AirPods -- likely to appear next year -- which will work with the current model. It seems plausible an upgraded version would ship with this out of the box.