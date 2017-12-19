North Korea typically evokes images of its bellicose dictator Kim Jong Un or ordinary citizens struggling to make ends meet against the backdrop of crippling economic sanctions. Geoffrey See wants to change that.

See is a former management consultant at Bain who gave up a lucrative career to bet big on North Korea's business potential. He's been teaching North Koreans the basics of business and entrepreneurship for nearly 10 years through his non-profit, Choson Exchange, which is based in Singapore.

"I think people tend to forget that there are 22 to 25 million other North Koreans. Many of them, who have pretty ordinary lives," he said.

See's non-profit supports entrepreneurs and individuals interested in business in North Korea through workshops, internships and mentorship programs. These programs are available to people living inside as well as outside of North Korea.