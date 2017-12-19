The US stock rally is likely to extend to a third day as Republicans start voting on tax bill

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning as Wall Street's record run continues. The Dow has now closed at 70 new highs this year, exceeding the most ever yearly records from 1995. The S&P 500 has closed at 62 all-time highs this year, equaling the number in 1964 which was the second most ever. (CNBC)



* Congress plays Santa for stocks with a mega tax package (CNBC)

* Cramer: A shortage inindustrial stocksdrives the group higher (CNBC)

Bitcoin CME futures were lower this morning after falling 2 percent on Monday in their first full day of trading since Sunday evening's debut on the world's largest futures exchange. Trading was less volatile than the 19 percent surge in Cboe bitcoin futures during their first full day of trading last week. (CNBC)

Shares of Longfin (LFIN) surged 1,342 percent in two days to a market value of $3.1 billion after buying a cryptocurrency company with no revenue. But the stock fell 25 percent in premarket trading this morning after the Longfin CEO told CNBC last night the market cap in his company "is not justified."

The iPhone cycle that drove Apple shares (AAPL) higher this year is near its end, according to one Wall Street firm. In a rare downgrade, Nomura Instinet lowers its rating on Apple to neutral from buy, citing the tech giant's current high valuation versus previous iPhone cycles. (CNBC)

The government is out with November housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, one of the two dissenting votes for the Fed's recent interest rate hike, has a public appearance in Roseville, Minnesota at 1:10pm ET. (CNBC)



Ahead of that speech, in a CNBC interview this morning, Kashkari said he keeps voting against interest rate hikes because of low inflation and troubling bond market signals. He also said the GOP's tax bill could help the Fed make its inflation target. (CNBC)

Earnings reports this morning include cruise line operator Carnival (CCL), Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants (DRI), and FactSet (FDS). After-the-bell reports include FedEx (FDX), chipmaker Micron (MU), Linux software provider Red Hat (RHT), and Steelcase (SCS). (CNBC)