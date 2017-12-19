Here's what happened when we called Elon Musk's cell after he accidentally posted it on Twitter

Elon Musk committed a Twitter faux pas by accidentally tweeting his cell phone number to Oculus CTO John Carmack.

So we called it.

No, we didn't get Musk on the phone. Instead his ringing music was a message recorded by God of War creator David Jaffe. It's one of two that can be found by calling a secret phone number hidden in the game.

"By the Gods you've done it," the message starts. "Somehow you've found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect."

You can hear it here, or you can dial the number 1-800-613-8840 and hear the real version yourself.

Or you can call Musk's cell phone number and hear the message. Well played Mr. Musk, well played.