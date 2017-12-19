What to watch in the final votes on the GOP tax plan

Republicans are poised to approve the first major overhaul of the American tax code in decades on Tuesday.

The GOP is rushing toward its year-end target to pass a tax bill, despite the measure's broad unpopularity in recent polls. The House aims to approve the legislation Tuesday afternoon, followed by the Senate in the evening.

If passed by both chambers, the bill will go to President Donald Trump's desk for him to sign it into law.

Republicans, who have long sought changes to the U.S. tax system, contend that their plan will spur an economic boom, encouraging businesses to create more jobs and boost workers' wages. Democrats warn of a gift to corporations and wealthy Americans that would cause more income inequality and balloon federal budget deficits.