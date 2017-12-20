China to USA: 'Stop deliberately distorting' our global strategy

China hit back at the U.S. after it branded the East Asian giant a competitor, accusing it of distorting the country's intentions and adopting a "Cold War" mentality.
Urging cooperation between the world's two largest economies, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a scheduled press conference Tuesday afternoon that the U.S. and China should "shoulder important responsibilities and have extensive common interests in upholding world peace and stability and promoting global development and prosperity."
Hua was responding to questions about President Donald Trump's first national security strategy document, in which the U.S. labeled China and Russia as competitors who are challenging its power and influence, and "attempting to erode American security and prosperity."
The document reflected Trump's "America First" vision.
The rapid rise of Communist China as a global economic power has injected uncertainty into the post-war world order, although Beijing has repeatedly pledged to maintain peace on the international stage.