China to USA: 'Stop deliberately distorting' our global strategy

President Xi Jinping said at the opening of the 19th Communist Party Congress in October that although China's influence is growing, it will not be a threat to any country. China, he said, will not seek hegemony.

While there are suspicions about the Communist Party's political interference in countries where there is significant Chinese foreign direct investment, Beijing has repeatedly rejected such claims.

On Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry's Hua once again cited misinterpretation of the country's intentions.

"We urge the U.S. side to stop deliberately distorting China's strategic intentions, and abandon such outdated concepts as the Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game, otherwise it will only end up harming itself as well as others," said Hua.

China instead is urging collaboration.

"Cooperation is the only right choice for China and the United States and win-win cooperation can lead to a better future," Hua said.

"As two major countries, it is not surprising for China and the United States to have some disagreements. It is advisable for our two countries to properly handle them in a constructive way on the basis of respecting each other's core interests and major concerns," she added.

The Chinese embassy in the U.S. also issued a response on its website on Tuesday, saying cooperation between the world's two largest economies will lead to a win-win outcome for both sides, but confrontation will result in mutual losses.