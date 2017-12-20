Of all the breaks that are on the chopping block due to the GOP's tax overhaul, families may miss the personal exemption the most.

The "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," roughly doubles the standard deduction to $24,000 for married couples who file jointly and $12,000 for singles.

That's up from $12,700 for married couples and $6,350 for individuals in 2017.

The increase in the standard deduction comes at a cost, however: Starting in 2018, the tax overhaul repeals personal exemptions, which are valued at $4,050 per taxpayer, spouse and dependent in 2017.

Families, especially those with multiple children and single-parent households, will keenly feel the loss of these exemptions, even though these tax breaks are supposed to return in 2025.

"Doubling the standard deduction is nice if you're a married couple with no kids," said Stan Veliotis, director of the Center for Professional Accounting Practices at Fordham University.

"But bigger families won't get as much of a benefit on that," he said.

Here's what the personal exemption means to households with children.