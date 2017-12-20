The big debate on Wall Street right now is whether to 'sell the news' on the tax cut rally

1) The global economic expansion, coupled with low rates, will continue to justify a higher multiple.

Dubravko Lakos, the head of U.S. equity strategy for J.P. Morgan, when asked on CNBC if markets would be selling on the news into January, said on Tuesday: "I think there are still too many positive catalysts to see a big pullback right now. I think you could get a bigger pullback as you get into Q2, Q3 of next year — I think Q1 is relatively well supported. And I do think that January we could get a pretty outsized rotation still in the market."

2) The yield curve has begun to steepen again.

For months, the spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury has been declining, going from roughly 80 basis points in October to a low of about 52 basis points on Monday. But in the past two days it has been rising, to about 61 basis points. Bulls argue that this is a sign bond traders think tax cuts could help kick up economic growth. Maybe, but bank stocks have not moved on the news.

It's hard not to argue for some kind of market pause going into the close of the year. James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group, is one of many who have said the market may already have priced in the tax cuts. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel agrees: "All the good things about the corporate tax plan have been built in over the last two months," he said on CNBC on Tuesday.

But there's a third alternative, a middle ground between "the rally keeps going" and "sell on the news." Lakos brought this up: whether the market can successfully continue the rotation it has been seeing in the past month into the beginning of the year.

That rotation, into stocks that would benefit from tax reform (banks and oil stocks, especially) and out of those that would benefit the least (especially technology), has been quite notable. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), a basket of stocks that would mostly benefit from tax cuts (banks and oil stocks), is up 4.5 percent since the end of November, notably outperforming the tech-heavy Vanguard Growth (VUG), up only 1.8 percent.

My bet? The key is the global growth/low rates story. If that paradigm remains the dominant story as we go into the first quarter, then growth stocks are likely to still dominate the new high list.