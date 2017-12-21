Apple is reportedly looking at adding bigger batteries to the iPhone for a new camera in 2019

Apple is already sourcing smaller components for its 2019 iPhones in an effort to squeeze in larger batteries, according to a report on Thursday from KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for is accurate insights into Apple's supply chain.



The batteries will reportedly be required to power more advanced camera systems that build on top of the TrueDepth camera featured in the iPhone X.

"From 2019, we predict iPhone may adopt upgraded 3D-sensing and AR-related functions, and it will consume more power, further increasing demand for large-capacity batteries," Kuo said in a note obtained by MacRumors on Thursday. "We believe Apple's key technologies, including semiconductor manufacturing processes, system-in-package (SIP), and substrate-like PCB (SLP), will create the required space for larger batteries."

Apple was at the center of a controversy on Wednesday, when it admitted that it slows down older iPhones to support deteriorating lithium ion batteries. Larger battery packs could help improve this situation and should, theoretically, provide longer battery life for end users.

Kuo said Apple's three 2018 iPhones will also offer larger batteries thanks to what he expects to be the adoption of new L-shaped battery packs, which will allow Apple to fit larger batteries inside the iPhone's chassis.