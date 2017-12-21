Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's flat close. We get GDP data this morning and weekly jobless claims numbers.

-The U.S. housing inventory has hit an all time low.

TAX REFORM/BUDGET BATTLES

-Several companies Wednesday used the passage of the Republican tax reform bill as the reason for announcing pay raises, bonuses, and boosted investment. They include Boeing, AT&T, Comcast, Wells Fargo, Fifth Third Bank, and Washington Federal Bank. Now, Congress is hoping to pass a spending bill by today to avoid a government shutdown this weekend.