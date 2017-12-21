    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    President Donald Trump (L) shares a moment with Chairman of House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) (4th L) as Vice President Mike Pence (2nd L), Rep. Don Young (R-AK) (3rd L) and Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) look on during an event to celebrate Congress passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with Republican members of the House and Senate on the South Lawn of the White House December 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's flat close. We get GDP data this morning and weekly jobless claims numbers.

    -The U.S. housing inventory has hit an all time low.

    TAX REFORM/BUDGET BATTLES

    -Several companies Wednesday used the passage of the Republican tax reform bill as the reason for announcing pay raises, bonuses, and boosted investment. They include Boeing, AT&T, Comcast, Wells Fargo, Fifth Third Bank, and Washington Federal Bank. Now, Congress is hoping to pass a spending bill by today to avoid a government shutdown this weekend.

